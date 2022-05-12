Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Precision Air & Plumbing: Replace your AC unit before it breaks down

((SL Advertiser)) Call Precision Air &amp; Plumbing at 602-FIX MY AC or PrecisionAirAndPlumbing.com
Posted at 9:34 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 12:57:00-04

((SL Advertiser)) Call Precision Air & Plumbing at 602-FIX MY AC or PrecisionAirAndPlumbing.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.