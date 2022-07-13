((SL Advertiser)) To make an appointment with Platinum Wellness & Weight Loss, call (602) 866-8100, or go to SL.PlatinumWellness.net.
Platinum Wellness offers detox and cleanses to help you with weight loss
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 11:32:53-04
((SL Advertiser)) To make an appointment with Platinum Wellness & Weight Loss, call (602) 866-8100, or go to SL.PlatinumWellness.net.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.