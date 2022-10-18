Phoenix Heart Partners with Enara Health to launch nation leading insurance covered weight loss program

Enara Health & Phoenix Heart is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Phoenix Heart Patients Now Have Access to New Insurance-covered Weight Loss and Obesity Treatments

Phoenix Heart has partnered with Enara Health to launch a service that is focused on preventing heart disease and diabetes. Covered by most insurances, the physician-supervised medical weight loss program provides a practical and ongoing medical solution to weight loss, specializing in individual treatment plans for each unique patient. The average patient using Enara lost and maintained an average of 41 pounds over 18 months or 15% of their body weight.

Through its partnership with Enara, Phoenix Heart enables its physicians to treat obesity by providing quality lifestyle management support. Patients receive tailored plans to improve their nutrition, physical activity, and overall health, ultimately reducing the risk of cardiovascular risk factors and events such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes.

Following an appointment with a physician, approved patients can use Enara's digital platform for physician exams, lifestyle evaluations - including psychological examinations - diet consultations and medication. Unlike commercial weight-loss programs, Enara goes deeper to uncover the medical causes of weight gain to equip patients with the resources and support required to sustain a healthy diet and lifestyle. The result is a science-backed, judgment-free program tailored to the patient's lifestyle that addresses the various factors contributing to weight gain.

As the leading cardiology group in the greater Phoenix area, Phoenix Heart has set the gold standard for cardiological care, utilizing state-of-the-art technology to provide cost-effective treatment, driving better patient outcomes. The partnership with Enara represents a natural extension of that commitment. By working in tandem with Enara's suite of medical experts, Phoenix Heart is helping its patients live healthier and happier lives - all while developing sustainable strategies.

The services are covered by most insurances, making weight loss more accessible and sustainable. Phoenix Heart is in-network with most PPO insurance plans, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Anthem Blue Cross, Cigna, United Healthcare, and many more. Medicare also covers these services. .

Membership is $99 monthly and includes an $800 copay/deductible credit. If your insurance doesn't cover the program, Enara offers discounted rates for those who are interested. To get started on your wellness journey, visit EnaraHealth.com.