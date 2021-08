PZ Productions is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle Expert, Paul Zahn has his summer fun and back-to-school picks:

Skincare by Olay

Olay.com

Back to School Clothing

JCPenney.com

Cocktails with Barenjager Honey Liqueur

barenjagerhoney.com

Wax Warmers by Happy Wax

happywax.com

Pop N Go Playpen by CA Beach Co

thecaliforniabeachco.com