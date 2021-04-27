Paul Zahn talks about keeping things tidy, clean and fair when it comes to chores

PZ Productions is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Spring is in full swing and you know what that means - SPRING CLEANING TIME!

People have spent a lot of time at home over the past year but has everyone participated equally in keeping the home tidy and clean? Lifestyle Expert Paul Zahn is sharing his tips to WIN when it comes to Spring cleaning

TIP 1: Clean As You Cook Together with Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray

Dawn & Swiffer Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap

Learn more at CloseTheChoreGap.com

Tip 2: Teens on Floor Duty with Swiffer Sweeper Starter Kit

Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray - $4.99

Dawn-Dish.com

Tip 3: Get Organized and Mix it Up

Swiffer Sweeper - $11.99

Swiffer.com

S'moresUp App

Smoresup.com