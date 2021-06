PZ Productions is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle expert Paul Zahn has some tips to make summer entertaining fun and easy!

HAIRCARE BY REDKEN

Redken.com

BRANCOTT ESTATE WINES

brancottestate.com

DECOR BY JCPENNEY

JCPenney.com

HATOZAKI JAPANESE BLENDED WHISKEY

marussiabeveragesusa.com/hatozaki

BUBBIES ICE CREAM TREATS

bubbiesicecream.com