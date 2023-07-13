Parenting expert shares simple strategies to be the kind of parent you've always wanted to be

Kari Kling, a long-time Arizona resident and internationally recognized educator, created and hosts a new weekly, global television show, "Parenting GPS: Navigating Your Parenting Journey."

Each episode gives parents deeper knowledge and simple strategies of what it takes to raise a healthy, happy child in today's complicated world. Kling's goal is to provide families with content, strategies and resources to "be the kind of parent that they always wanted to be."

Kling is joined by expert guests within the many areas that encompass one's parenting journey: physical, emotional and mental health, relationships, behavior and learning.

Episodes include topics like "I'm Just a Kid with an IEP," "Building Better Brains," "Why Can't You JUST Behave?," "Autism and Chronic Illness: Recovery is Possible," and "Kidvestors."

Kling's show is now available on Roku on the Your America TV channel, and will soon be available on Amazon Fire and Apple TV. To find episodes or learn more, visit karikling.com.

