Nature's Bloom CBD is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Have you heard about CBD Oil but are not sure where to start? Head over to Nature's Bloom CBD to get information about CBD and all of the CBD products you need! Nature's Bloom has just been awarded Best CBD of the Valley for the 3rd year in a row. They have received this award because of their world-class CBD products and top-notch customer service. Whether you struggle with body pain, muscle inflammation, anxiety, or have troubles sleeping, Nature's Bloom has something for the whole family (even your furry friend).

How did Nature's Bloom start?

Pictured in the logo you will notice an abundance of flower petals. The flower petals are a tribute to David's (one of the owners) Mother Naomi, who lost her battle with cancer in 2017. Naomi had a passion for gardening and made gardening a contagious habit to everyone around her. In her last few months, she began to use CBD and Cannabis to help lessen her illness. After seeing how much CBD had helped her, the Baker family wanted to spread awareness and provide easily accessible CBD products that help make a difference. Being a family-owned company hasn't slowed them down! Since 2018, they have opened multiple retail locations and ship to every state in the U.S.

In honor of their newest award, Nature's Bloom is offering Sonoran Living viewers 25% off all month long! Stop in one of their retail locations or visit them online at www.naturesbloom.net. For online orders, use code: Bloom25 for 25% off your first order!

P.S. be sure to check out the 4,000mg Joint & Muscle Salve!

Nature's Bloom CBD

2 Valley Locations

Scottsdale: 7609 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd, Unit C13

Chandler: 4995 S Alma School Rd, Ste 3

(720) 588-9566

naturesbloom.net