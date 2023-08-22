Mr. Foodtastic, Jumoke Jackson, teaches how to construct the ideal sandwich at home

For a FREE copy of Mr. Footastic's e-cookbook click this product link:Use Discount Code: "SONORANLIVING"

RECIPES:

JAPANESE MILK BREAD

INGREDIENTS

For the tangzhong:

· 2 tbsp bread flour (approx 25g)

· 6 tbsp water

For rest of loaf:

· 300 g bread flour approx 2 cups plus 2 tbsp

· 2 tsp fast acting yeast (technically a little under but can use 1 sachet, ¼oz/ 7g)

· 120 ml milk ½ cup (lukewarm or room temp, but not hot)

· 30 g unsalted butter 2tbsp, melted but not hot

· 1 tsp salt

· 3 tbsp sugar (caster sugar/fine), approx 42g

· 1 egg

To glaze:

· 1 egg (lightly beaten - won't need all)

DIRECTIONS

For tangzhong - made slightly ahead:

1. Put water and flour for tangzhong in a small pan. Mix until smooth and no lumps remain - do this before turning on the heat.

2. Warm the flour paste gently over a medium-low heat until it thickens, stirring constantly. You should see trails left by the spoon/whisk as you stir it. Set the pan aside to cool.

To make bread:

1. Measure out the remaining ingredients into a large bowl (flour, yeast, milk, melted butter, sugar, salt and egg). Add the cooled tangzhong - I gently beat the egg into the tangzhong first to both save the tangzhong being too thick and help egg to mix better but you don't need to, just make sure you mix it well. Mix all the ingredients together then knead, either in mixer or by hand on a floured surface. Add a little more flour if needed.

2. Once the dough is no longer sticky, transfer to a lightly oiled bowl. Cover and leave to rise in a relatively warm place until doubled - around 1 hour.

3. Once it has risen, knock back the dough, divide into three pieces. Set the other pieces to one side and roll one piece into an oval.

4. Fold one side of dough over to halfway across the remaining dough then fold the other side on top so you have three layers (see photos above). Gently roll slightly, if needed, then roll up the piece of dough as you would a cinnamon roll.

5. Repeat with the other pieces of dough then put all three rolls of dough in an oiled loaf pan - 9x5in (22x12cm) or slightly smaller.

6. Cover and leave to rise again until the loaf is just reaching the top of the pan. Preheat oven to 350F/175C. Lightly beat the egg and brush the top of the loaf with egg wash.

7. Bake the loaf for approximately 30 minutes until golden brown. If it browns too fast, tent with foil for the last part of cooking. Turn onto a cooling rack to cool before slicing.

(2) HOT MAPLE FRIED OYSTER MUSHROOM SANDWICH

INGREDIENTS

· 2 vegan brioche buns

· 200 g oyster mushroom clusters

· vegetable oil, for deep frying

Toppings:

· ¼ cup vegan mayo

· 1 tbsp miso paste

· ½ cup shredded lettuce

· 6-8 slices bread and butter pickles

· ¼ cup maple syrup

· 2 tbsp hot sauce

Vegan Buttermilk Marinade:

· 1½ cups soy milk

· 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

· ¼ cup hot sauce

· Tastic spice original*

· 1 tsp smoked paprika

· 1 tsp garlic powder

· 1 tsp onion powder

Dredge:

· 90 g (¾ cup) all-purpose flour

· 96 g (¾ cup) corn starch

· Tastic spice original*

· 2 tbsp smoked paprika

· 2 tsp garlic powder

· 1 tsp onion powder

· 1 tsp dried parsley

DIRECTIONS

1. Tear oyster mushroom clusters into smaller pieces (2-3 mushrooms per cluster).

2. Make the vegan buttermilk marinade by combining soy milk, apple cider vinegar, hot sauce, Tastic spice, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder - stir to combine. Add mushroom clusters and allow to marinade for at least 30 minutes.

3. Make the maple miso mayo by combining mayo and miso paste in a bowl until smooth. Store in the fridge until needed.

4. Make the hot maple syrup by combining maple syrup and hot sauce in a squeeze bottle. Store in the fridge until needed.

5. To make dredge combine flour, cornstarch, Tastic spice, garlic powder, onion powder, and dried parsley - mix to combine.

6. Once the mushrooms are finished marinating, transfer to the dredge and toss to coat. Repeat for all mushrooms.

7. Heat vegetable oil in a heavy bottomed Dutch oven to 350°F.

8. Once the oil has reached temp, fry the coated mushroom clusters until a deep golden brown on all sides.

9. Transfer to a wire rack and sprinkle with salt. Repeat until all mushroom clusters are fried.

10. In a dry, non-stick pan over medium heat toast the buns until golden.

11. Construct your sandwich by spreading some mayo on both buns, then shredded lettuce, fried mushrooms, drizzle with a generous amount of hot maple syrup, 3-4 slices of pickles, and finish with the top bun.