Milly Almodovar is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Well the year has just started and lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar has some products you need to get on your radar.

1) Swanson - swansonvitamins.com

2) Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Collection - $9.99 Amazon

3) Delola - Delolalife.com

4) Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks + Lip Cheats $25 and $35 charlottetilbury.com and the Charlotte Tilbury App