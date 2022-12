Milly Almodovar has great last-minute holiday gifts for beauty lovers from CVS

Posted at 9:55 AM, Dec 23, 2022

((SL Advertiser)) Milly Almodovar has great last-minute holiday gifts from CVS. To learn more, go to CVS.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.