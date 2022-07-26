Watch Now
Michele Q Permanent Makeup: Busting myths about permanent makeup!

Posted at 7:20 AM, Jul 26, 2022
Michele Q Permanent Makeup is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

For 27 years Michele Q has learned from many plastic surgeons how to have an artistic eye, especially when the human body is not symmetrical from one side to the other. The goal as a permanent makeup artist is to restore and refresh your overall look, enhancing and balancing your facial features.

There is nothing more rewarding to Michele Q Permanent Makeup than to bring happiness and self confidence so you can put your best FACE forward.

Email: michele@permanentmakeup.com, www.Permanentmakeup.com
Instagram: Michele Q Permanent makeup/Sally Hayes Permanent makeup
Facebook: Michele Q Permanent Makeup or
You Tube: Michele Q Permanent Makeup

Michele Q Permanent Makeup
Located inside the office of Dr. Robert Bonillas, MD
9377 E Bell Road Suite 367
Scottsdale, Az 85260
480-951-0539
www.Permanentmakeup.com

