MassageLuXe invites you to disconnect to reconnect

MassageLuXe: Disconnect to Reconnect Guide

1. Dinnertime Downtime - Create a "No Phones" rule at the dinner table and focus on the conversation with your family or partner. Charge your phone in another room so you won't be tempted to check it. If that's impossible, establish a date night or a family night one night a week - no phones invited!

2. Pet Your Stress Away- Research states that interacting with your pet has incredible stress-relieving and physiological benefits and significantly reduces cortisol, a major stress hormone.

3. Take a Hike - Leave the phone, take the spouse. A walk is the perfect anecdote for stress and anxiety. Researchers say hiking offers restorative stress-relieving power of being outside in nature. Enjoy a short walk outside with your partner (sans phones) and take a few minutes to breathe, disconnect, and reconnect.

4. Family Game Night - Brush off the dust and dig out an old-fashioned board game. Reconnect with the kids and show them how you passed time back in the day. Research shows that playing board games helps you relax, finding that 64% of respondents said they play games as a way to relax and unwind and 53% play for stress relief.

5. Sleep Together - Make a commitment to go to bed at the same time as your partner, at least a few times a week. Put your phones away and use the time to cuddle and chat. Psychologists say cuddling helps people feel nurtured and relaxed, while bedtime banter is a bonding experience. If you're sleeping solo, make an effort to put away your phone an hour before your desired bedtime. This will help you relax and go to sleep.

6. Hit the Kitchen - Research a new cuisine and experiment in the kitchen. Make an entire night of it, from grocery shopping to dessert (leave the dishes for the morning). Try a new recipe in your favorite cookbook so you can leave your phone or tablet aside. When you cook at home, you're also more likely to cook a healthy meal that provides a mental health boost.

7. Get a Massage - A massage is the perfect way to disconnect and reconnect. You and your spouse can either take turns massaging each other at home, or you can leave the hard work to the professionals and visit MassageLuXe. Every MassageLuXe spa follows strict safety guidelines, so you can rest assured that you are getting pampered in a safe and clean environment.

