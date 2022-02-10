Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Marsha Petrie-Sue teaches us how to be kind to ourselves and others

items.[0].videoTitle
Make 2022 the "be kind to yourself" year. Visit www.MarshaPetrieSue.com to learn more.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 11:44:57-05

Make 2022 the "be kind to yourself" year. Visit www.MarshaPetrieSue.com to learn more

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV