Looking for a weekend getaway? Find fun, adventure and cultural heritage in the Town of Camp Verde

Town of Camp Verde is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Camp Verde is rich in history from ancient cultures to western tales. Its temperate year-round climate, abundant outdoor recreational opportunities, and beautiful dark skies make Camp Verde one of Arizona's finest tourist destinations. Camp Verde has been officially labeled a Dark Sky Community since 2018.

If you enjoy being outdoors then Camp Verde is a dream come true! Whether you enjoy leisurely walks with great views or crave that workout from a harder hike, one of the trails in this picturesque town will be sure to satisfy your desire. There are over 15 hiking, biking, equestrian and OHV trails for people of all ages to enjoy. Please remember to take only pictures and leave only footprints.

Both the Verde River and West Clear Creek flow right through Camp Verde. This small town is the perfect place to enjoy kayaking, fishing, and swimming. This area is also well known among birders for the rare bird species found along the Verde River.

The Verde River spans 17 miles through the town and has provided farms and ranches with water for the growth of produce, pecans and grains for over 2,000 years. These wonderful foods produced by Verde Grown vendors and this river can be found at the Verde Valley Farmers Market on Saturdays.

History buffs enjoy visiting the Archeology Center, Historical Museum, and Fort Verde State Park. The Camp Verde Visitor's Center has a wealth of information on the antique shops, restaurants and other great places in the area to explore.

Camp Verde is a small town with a big heart in the center of one of the most naturally beautiful areas in the country. Just off of I17 and stone's throw away from Sedona in the Verde Valley, Camp Verde is truly the "Center of it All!

To learn more, go to www.VisitCampVerde.com,