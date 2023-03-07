Watch Now
Local chef Matt Jordan celebrates some spicy competition

Posted at 7:39 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 09:39:43-05

Local chef Matt Jordan celebrates some spicy competition on Food Network's Chopped and cooks up his Spicy Korean Pork Chops.

Recipe: Spicy Korean Pork Chops with Marinated Avocado
by Chef Matt Jordan

Spicy Korean Pork Chops
Ingredients:
· 2 each bone in pork chops (1-inch thick)
· 5 Tablespoons evoo
· 1.5 tablespoons kosher salt
· 1/2 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper
· 2 tablespoons butter to finish

Procedure:
1. Marinate the pork chops in the evoo, salt and pepper overnight. Or at least 1-hour prior to cooking.

2. Remove the chops from the fridge 30-minutes before cooking.

3. Heat a large nonstick skillet to medium-high heat.

4. Sear the chops on both sides for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the butter.

5. Internal pork temp should read 145°F.

6. Rest 5-10 minutes before serving tented with foil.

Spicy and Sweet Sauce
· 5 tablespoons gochujang
· 4 tablespoons tamari soy sauce
· 1 teaspoon fish sauce
· 6 tablespoons brown sugar
· 1.5 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
· 1 tablespoon minced ginger, fresh and peeled
· 1/2 clove garlic, peeled and minced

Procedure:
1. Whisk together all of the ingredients until the brown sugar is dissolved. Serve room temperature with the pork chops.

Marinated Avocado
· 1 avocado, peeled, seeded and medium diced
· 1 English cucumber, medium diced
· 1 Fresno pepper, thinly sliced
· 1 lime, zested and juiced
· 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, picked
· 3 tablespoons evoo
· 1 teaspoon kosher salt
· 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Leaves Procedure:
1. Gently mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl. Serve cold on top of the cooked pork chops with the sauce.

