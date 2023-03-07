Local chef Matt Jordan celebrates some spicy competition on Food Network's Chopped and cooks up his Spicy Korean Pork Chops.

Recipe: Spicy Korean Pork Chops with Marinated Avocado

by Chef Matt Jordan

Spicy Korean Pork Chops

Ingredients:

· 2 each bone in pork chops (1-inch thick)

· 5 Tablespoons evoo

· 1.5 tablespoons kosher salt

· 1/2 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper

· 2 tablespoons butter to finish

Procedure:

1. Marinate the pork chops in the evoo, salt and pepper overnight. Or at least 1-hour prior to cooking.

2. Remove the chops from the fridge 30-minutes before cooking.

3. Heat a large nonstick skillet to medium-high heat.

4. Sear the chops on both sides for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the butter.

5. Internal pork temp should read 145°F.

6. Rest 5-10 minutes before serving tented with foil.

Spicy and Sweet Sauce

· 5 tablespoons gochujang

· 4 tablespoons tamari soy sauce

· 1 teaspoon fish sauce

· 6 tablespoons brown sugar

· 1.5 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

· 1 tablespoon minced ginger, fresh and peeled

· 1/2 clove garlic, peeled and minced

Procedure:

1. Whisk together all of the ingredients until the brown sugar is dissolved. Serve room temperature with the pork chops.

Marinated Avocado

· 1 avocado, peeled, seeded and medium diced

· 1 English cucumber, medium diced

· 1 Fresno pepper, thinly sliced

· 1 lime, zested and juiced

· 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, picked

· 3 tablespoons evoo

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt

· 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Leaves Procedure:

1. Gently mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl. Serve cold on top of the cooked pork chops with the sauce.