Limor Suss shares some simple summer entertaining tips and essentials

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares 4th of July essentials and healthy summer eats.

Dorot Gardens pre-portioned garlic and herbs eliminate peeling, chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

Whether sliced on top of salad, served on a platter with your favorite cheese or eaten "au naturel", Envy apple makes the experience so much more memorable and remarkable for you and the ones you love.

Light + Fit introduces a new product to its Zero Sugar line with Zero Sugar Drinks.

The Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover and Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool combo pack is available for under $20, including free shipping, on BugBiteThing.com and Amazon.com. Both products can also be purchased individually.

