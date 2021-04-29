Limor Suss has tips on a Mother's Day

LS Media is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Lifestyle contributor limorsuss.com Limor Suss shares gifts for Mother's Day that will make mom feel special!

Celebrate the Super Mom in your life with Baked by Melissa bite-size cupcakes wrapped in a limited edition Super Mom gift box.

The one-stop-shop for everything you need for a creative Mother's Day, Michaels is offering free DIY classes to help inspire a gift for mom, or teach you a new craft to make with mom. Visit Michaels.com/Classes for more details.

Minted is the destination for fresh, personalized gift ideas that are crowdsourced from a diverse, global marketplace of independent artists.

