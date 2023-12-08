Limor Suss has tips for winter wellness essentials

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Winter Wellness Essentials.

Now is a great time to start to think about what kind of commitments you want to make toward your financial health in the new year. Oportun is a smart and easy tool to help kickstart your savings goals effortlessly. Using its AI-powered technology, the app connects directly to your bank account and does all the hard work of saving for you, so you don't have to even think twice! You can save into a "Rainy Day Fund" or set custom savings goals and the app will learn your spending habits to automatically allocate available funds into those goals.

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Color Creme dramatically transforms naturally dark hair with ultra reflective tones. The kit comes with an ampoule of grape seed oil that nourishes your hair while you color. Ultra Color's non-drip formula allows for easy application, while the after-color conditioner is infused with avocado, olive, and shea oils-leaving your hair silkier, shinier, and more nourished.

The Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection offers 48 hour odor protection and helps eliminate odor instead of just masking it.