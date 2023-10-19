Limor Suss has tips for making this a spooktakular Halloween

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Halloween Must Haves

Party City is embracing the depths of its spooky side this Halloween, offering the most shockingly scary costumes, décor, and accessories, all in one location. Party City makes it easy for customers to get what they need, how they need it - in store, via curbside pickup or delivered direct to home as quickly as same day.

HI-CHEW, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy brand, is the perfect Halloween candy! Learn more at HI-CHEW.com

Get creative this Halloween in the dark with Crayola. Glow Fusion and outside with Crayola Sidewalk Chalk. Available at retailers nationwide!

Garnier Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water removes even the heaviest of Halloween Makeup.