Limor Suss has tips for last-minute gifts and entertaining

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares stocking stuffers and last minute gift ideas.

HI-CHEW, the fruity, chewy candy brand, is the perfect candy to gift this holiday season! You can purchase online at Target.com [target.com] .

Santitas has launched its delicious Cilantro Lime flavored tortilla chips, available now at retailers nationwide.

Still looking for a last minute gift? 14 Hands 'Hot to Trot' Red Blend Cans, Chateau Ste. Michelle's Bubbly White Wine Aluminum Bottles and INTRINSIC's Red Blend are all available online or at your local grocer or wine shop.