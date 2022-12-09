Watch Now
Limor Suss has tips for holiday gifts and self-care

Posted at 8:17 AM, Dec 09, 2022
Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

Gift the magic of Maidenform® this holiday season, and amp up your intimates with Everyday Shapewear by Maidenform - the ultimate in comfort and smoothing control.

izzo® is a revolutionary 4-in-1 oral care system with advanced technology for at-home care that is the first to include a power handle, toothbrush head, polishing head and polish paste, flexible scaler and UVC sanitizing case, delivering a coveted white smile in a simple, safe and effective way.

