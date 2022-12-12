Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Limor Suss has tips for holiday entertaining and last-minute gifts

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:45 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 09:45:34-05

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

Pure Maple Syrup from Canada is not just for breakfast, but is great for holiday entertaining.

Hillshire® Snacking Small Plates offer the ideal combination of high quality meats and cheeses in a perfectly sized snack pack for on the go holiday snacking.

Made with real milk and cream, you can find Heluva Good!'s bold-flavored, rich and creamy dips in the dairy aisle of your neighborhood supermarkets!

SIMI Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon is perfect for holiday entertaining and available at retailers nationally, as well as on Drizly and simiwinery.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!