Limor Suss has tips for 4th of July fun!

Posted at 8:10 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 12:13:38-04

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

From Appetizers to drinks and dessert, Lifestyle Contributor, Limor Suss shares what to serve up this 4th of July!

Heluva Good! Dips are always a crowd pleaser! Available in seven flavors, they're bold-flavored, rich and creamy dips!

Edible has a new Summer Flavors line of fresh, delicious gifts, treats, and platters to help celebrate Fourth of July or any summer occasion. Visit an Edible store near you to place your order!

Bartenura Moscato the best-selling imported Italian Moscato is now available in convenient cans, making them the perfect warm-weather accessory!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

