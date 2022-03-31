Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Limor Suss has some great new spring products you need

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 11:34:45-04

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some delicious products for spring.

Add some flavor to your iced coffee this spring with Almond Breeze Almondmilk Creamer. It's plant-based and comes in three flavors: Vanilla, Sweet Crème, and Caramel.

Start your day with a high-protein breakfast with Kodiak Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix and Thick & Fluffy Power Waffles.

Mighty Sesame Tahini is made with organic sesame seeds and is perfect for salads, sandwiches and other favorite recipes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems