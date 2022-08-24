Limor Suss has some A+ back-to-school essentials to help make life easier

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares A+ Back to School essentials.

fairlife Ultra-Filtered Milk is a great-tasting, nutrition-rich option for kids' school lunches and snacks. The fairlife 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk 14 oz and fairlife Chocolate 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk 14 oz options make for the perfect lunch or snack time pairing with 50% less sugar and 50% more protein than regular milk. Visit www.fairlife.com to learn more about these products and find the products in stores near you.

Using the stylus, children can tap on the interactive learning globe and experience new places, languages, cultures, animals, geography, habitats and more through high-quality BBC videos. Purchase the LeapFrog® Magic Adventures Globe™ on Amazon.

The new Aquaphor® Healing Balm Stick features an enriched formula with Avocado Oil and Shea Butter for hydration and provides immediate relief, helping to prevent chapped, chafed skin, all with a mess free, on-the-go application format to keep up with your active lifestyle. Now you can experience the benefits of Aquaphor anyplace, anywhere, any time. It also comes in Aquaphor® Baby that offers a convenient, mess free solution so parents can moisturize and soothe their babies' dry, chapped skin at home and on-the-go.

