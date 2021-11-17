Watch
Limor Suss has holiday party tips for hosts and guests

Posted at 9:57 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 12:02:59-05

Limor Media is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has everything you need to get ready for hosting holiday parties this season.

Nothing says holidays quite like a cheeseboard! When creating a board for your holiday get together, you want to make sure you're including a nice variety of Castello cheeses along with complimenting pairings, like fruit jams, nuts, crackers, curated meats, and dark chocolate for an ultimate tasting experience.

Give a unique and personalized gift this holiday season, with framed photo art from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists.

Gatsby Chocolate is perfect to have on hand this holiday season. It's the first ever low-cal chocolate!

