Limor Suss has great ideas for spring and Easter fun!

((SL Advertiser)) LImor Suss has great ideas for spring and Easter fun! For more information, go to limorloves.com
Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 30, 2021
LS Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some ideas to spruce up your home and get ready for Easter!

Lindt is unveiling their first ever Easter CharCUTErie Board and Map, starring its must have Easter item the Lindt GOLD BUNNY. Don't forget to download the Lindt Easter CharCUTErie Board Map with instructions on how to create the perfect Easter board!

Cupcake Vineyards' new Prosecco Rosé is the perfect pairing for romantic dinners at home or a night of self-care this spring!

Minted's new limited edition photography collection features fine art freshly sourced from Minted's global community of independent artists!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

