Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Limor Suss has great ideas for family fun

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:44 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 09:44:39-05

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some February must haves for everyone.

VTech® Kick & Score Playgym is a multi-stage, developmental play mat that includes a detachable plush soccer ball, learning panels and cute little gym pieces.

Enjoy a guilt-free snack with Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP. The single-serve baggies are a kid-friendly favorite for road trips, lunch boxes or after school snacks.

Lifeway Oat is vegan friendly, certified gluten free-and great in homemade smoothies or on its own. You can find it at your local Whole Foods in the refrigerated kefir and yogurt section.

For more information, go to LimorTV.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV