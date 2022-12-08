Watch Now
Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach, California serves as your home away from home for the holidays

Sonoran Living
Posted at 8:46 AM, Dec 08, 2022
Welcome to Lido House
Sitting on the site of former City Hall, Lido House is the old-new centerpiece of Newport Beach at the nexus of marina, town and beach. Designed with an effortless sense of style and a definitive beach-house vibe. The muse behind this craftsmanship comes from visionary owner and developer Robert D. Olson. Mr. Olson is a Newport Beach resident and pulled inspiration from his own Balboa Island home's Cape Cod aesthetic.

Lido House's Executive Chef Partner, Riley Huddleston, created something quite unparalleled for the hotel, a signature champagne blend. He traveled to Reims, France, met with Piper-Heidsieck's Chef de Cave, selected vintages from the Piper-Heidsieck cellar, went through the disgorgement process, and then blended and dosaged to balance what is the perfect Champagne for Lido House. The Champagne laid down for 6 months and is now available to enjoy.

Lido House, Autograph Collection
3300 Newport Boulevard
Newport Beach, California 92663
lidohousehotel.com

