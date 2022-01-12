LifestyleSonoran Living Actions Facebook Tweet Email LG has some top tech for 2022 Sonoran Living Posted at 7:33 AM, Jan 12, 2022 and last updated 2022-01-12 09:33:23-05 ((SL Advertiser)) LG has some top tech for 2022! For more information, go to LifeMinute.tv. Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Cardinals to face Rams in Monday Night Football after loss to Seahawks