Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Learn the fascinating art of growing your own food in a bale of hay! Perfect for our Arizona weather.

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 11:20:58-04

To learn more about Joel and straw bale gardening visit StrawBaleGardenClub.com or StrawBaleGardens.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!