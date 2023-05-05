Learn the fascinating art of growing your own food in a bale of hay! Perfect for our Arizona weather.

Sonoran Living

Posted at 8:20 AM, May 05, 2023

To learn more about Joel and straw bale gardening visit StrawBaleGardenClub.com or StrawBaleGardens.com



Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.