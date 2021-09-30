L.R. Daniel, PhD's new book Trash Can - Stop Being a Receptacle for Toxic People's Waste

CMP Media Cafe is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Did you know that domestic abuse increased over 8% after pandemic-related lockdowns were imposed in 2020? This is not only disturbing, but it resulted in severe consequences for students and their families stuck at home. When students returned the classroom, Phoenix based school teacher, Dr. L.R. Daniel, discovered that teachers across the nation were hearing shocking stories from students about their lockdown experiences that literally made the students physically and mentally sick as a result of physical and verbal abuse, stressed relationships, and depression.

Dr. Daniel understands how the stress and impact of toxic relationships can cause illness and decided to do what she could to help her students and their parents struggling on several levels. She realized that many of the victims didn't have any idea what to do to change their situation so she decided to write a book, Trash Can: Stop Being a Receptacle for Toxic People's Waste, about how to identify the toxic relationships that hurt families and how to cope with them (especially if leaving them is not an option.) You can find out more about her book at www.TrashCanBook.com.