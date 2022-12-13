Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Jamie O'Donnell has a wide variety of suggestions for holiday gifts and entertaining

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:29 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 10:29:27-05

((SL Advertiser)) Jamie O'Donnell has a lot of ideas for holiday gifts and entertaining. Find out more at jamieo.co.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!