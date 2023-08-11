Is your teen having mental health challenges? A parenting expert shares solutions

Dr. Jenny Yip is a Board Certified Clinical Psychologist, author, speaker, and a nationally recognized OCD, anxiety, and parenting expert. She developed the Family Systems Based Strategic CBT and has treated severe OCD & anxiety disorders for almost two decades. She's been featured in various media and co-hosts the Stress Less Life Podcast.

Dr. Yip is Board Certified in Behavioral & Cognitive Psychology, is Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at USC Keck School of Medicine and is on various professional boards and committees geared to improve mental wellness. She is the author of "Productive, Successful You: End Procrastination by Making Anxiety Work for You Rather Than Against You". In 2008, she founded the Renewed Freedom Center - Los Angeles to provide the most advanced treatment for those suffering from OCD and anxiety disorders. In 2016, she established the Little Thinkers Center - Los Angeles to help children with academic challenges develop the necessary critical and creative thinking skills that build self-confidence and resiliency.

To learn more about Board Certified Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jenny Yip, log onto www.dryip.com