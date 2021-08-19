LifestyleSonoran Living Actions Facebook Tweet Email Hottest makeup and hair trends for summer Sonoran Living Posted at 8:39 AM, Aug 19, 2021 and last updated 2021-08-19 11:39:16-04 For more summer beauty tips log onto, www.blndbeaute.com or www.jaliapettis.com Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV