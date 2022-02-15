Honoring Black History Month by celebrating Janelle Wood as an Extraordinary Woman of Color

Janelle Wood is the Founder and serves as President/CEO of Black Mothers Forum.

Janelle is a wife and mother with a passion to see that all of our Black sons and daughters are free to live in safe and supportive communities.

There is great power when a community comes together to develop our collective voice with respect to issues facing our Black children.

WE CAN tear down barriers to academic excellence due to low expectations, and break the cycle of the school to prison pipeline.

WE CAN stop the violence, police brutality and bullying.

WE CAN improve the mental health and well-being of our children and families.

The mission of Black Mothers Fourm is to Educate, Organize and Take Action to fulfill our purpose of promoting healthy mindsets and relationships to end the school to prison pipeline.

To learn more or donate to Black Mothers Forum, visit:

www.blackmothersforums.com/contact

(602) 638-1908