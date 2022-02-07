Honoring Black History Month by celebrating artist Patricia Bohannon as an Extraordinary Woman of Color

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Patricia Bohannon uses her gift to inspire and lift the social consciousness of her audience. After many years of freelancing as a graphic artist and sign painter, marrying and raising two children, Bohannon returned to school in 1985, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education from Chicago State University where she graduated with high honors.

After graduating Patricia worked as an Art Instructor for the Chicago Public School System. In 1994 she moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she worked for the Fulton County Board of Education. Since retiring in 2010, she spends her time creating art in multiple genres: painting, collage, glass, ceramic, metal and glass.

After living in Stone Mountain Georgia for more than twenty years, she now resides in Goodyear AZ, where she continues to explore the creative process.

Three works from her Visual Odes series were featured in the February 2020 African-American History Edition Unity Magazine. In 2019, she was the featured artist for the Vision and Sound : An African American Experience. Her art is currently on exhibit in the Sedona Art Center in Sedona Arizona.

Artist Statement:

I have aways been motivated by a moving force within me to create works of art. Blessed with a talent that is God-given, I see myself as

a conduit through which this creativity flows. My gift is used to inspire, delight and at times lift the social consciousness of the viewer. I believe what the viewer sees in my art, not only has to do with the "I AM'' in me but more importantly the "I AM" in the viewer.