Health innovator at Banner Alzheimer's Institute, Dr. Angela Allen, is an Extraordinary Woman of Color

Dr. Angela M. Allen has a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Arizona State University College of Health Innovation, a Master of Education/Educational Specialists (EdS), a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) and a Bachelor of Science (BSN).

For the past 8 years, Dr. Allen has been in the role as Associate RN Clinical Research Program Director at Banner Alzheimer's Institute (BAI) and later transferred to Banner University Medical Center Phoenix (B-UMCP) and Banner University Medical Center Phoenix (B-UMCT). In this role she has focused on mentoring and evaluating outcomes of various research programs, primarily in the dementia related care. She has been the principal investigator or co-principal investigator of over 10 research studies and has served on several studies, numerous publications, podium, and poster presentations at regional and national conferences.

Dr. Allen has a long history of professional commitment to education, starting as a secondary high school teacher and principal. She has over 16 years of experience in postsecondary education at Arizona State University as a Clinical Instructor and Faculty Associate teaching evidence-based practice, research methods, introduction to nursing, and gerontological nursing. She also developed and teaches a course in culture and health.

She has recently participated as a research and community engaged participant of the Arizona Community Engagement Alliance (AZCEAL) on COVID-19 Disparities, promoting health equity during the COVID-19 pandemic. AZCEAL is an NIH funded program coordinated by Mayo Clinic, ASU, UoA and NAU.

Additionally, Dr. Allen is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Arizona West Valley Alumnae Chapter; Arizona Community Foundation African American Woman Giving and Empowerment Circle and Black Philanthropy Initiative having served as the co-chair; and currently serves as the chair of the NIH Arizona All of US Research Program. She has served on several boards in Washington, D.C., National Black Nurses Association and Us Against Alzheimer's; Association of Rehabilitation Healthcare in Chicago, IL; Tanner Community Development Corporation in Phoenix, AZ; Senior Leadership Council for Alzheimer's Association in Phoenix, AZ; and Consultant for the National Brain Health Center for African Americans in Richmond, VA, just to name a few.

Angela has also recently become an entrepreneur creating an organization called Empowering the Community, PLLC.