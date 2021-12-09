Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Have you taken the Plexaderm 10-minute Challenge?

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) Order Plexaderm today by calling 1-800-908-4513 or visit, PlexadermTrial.com
Posted at 7:46 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 11:10:19-05

((SL Advertiser)) Order Plexaderm today by calling 1-800-908-4513 or visit, PlexadermTrial.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV