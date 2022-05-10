Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

H2O Concepts: The problem with water softeners and chlorine

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:14 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 11:14:19-04

((SL Advertiser)) 623-582-5222, or go to www.h2oConcepts.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.