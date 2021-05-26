Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Ground Zero Plumbing & AC warns of an air conditioning parts shortage

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) For more information call 480-427-0969 or visit groundzeroplumbingac.com
Posted at 8:53 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 12:07:29-04

((SL Advertiser)) For more information call 480-427-0969 or visit GotGroundZero.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app