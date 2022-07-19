Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Granite Transformations of Greater Phoenix: Countertops made right here in Arizona

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 11:54:05-04

((SL Advertiser)) For more information about Granite Transformations of Greater Phoenix call 623-323-9631 or go to www.granitetransformations.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!