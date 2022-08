Going to a wedding? Etiquette expert Maryanne Parker has some tips

Sonoran Living

Posted at 8:16 AM, Aug 09, 2022

Etiquette expert Maryanne Parker has some new tips for attending a wedding. For more information visit www.manorofmanners.com



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.