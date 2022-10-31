Go All In Fest is coming to Mesa! Be inspired, grow your mind and learn from entrepreneurs, experts and more.

Go All In Fest is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Go All In Fest this year has evolved into an event that brings together the most inspiring people, internationally celebrated leaders, athletes, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who are an example of humanity's limitless potential.

Go All In Fest happens in one full day on November 12, 2022, @ Mesa Convention Center, Arizona.

Go All In Fest is an event designed by Nim Stant to bring together exceptional people from around the world to connect, grow, and learn from each other. These events gather an extraordinary community of change-makers and visionaries driven by new ideas to impact the world - entrepreneurs, experts, artists, leaders, innovators, creatives, and more.

Go All In Media, LLC is an American media organization that distributes educational content under the slogan "Ideas Inspire Change." Our overall mission is to discover new ideas that impact the world in positive and uplifting ways. At Go All In Fest, you will be just as inspired by the person sitting next to you as the person speaking on stage. The best part is - you're not just attending one event. You're joining a community of purpose-driven people and entrepreneurs willing to support each other in their journey to impact the world. Once you attend, you'll never feel alone again.

Help us reach our "Impact Goals."

Your contribution from joining Go All In Fest will support our annual event, and two not-for-profit organizations, including:

Shields and Stripes bring Special Operations resilience experience to care for our first-line defenders. Their innovative solution treats a sub-population suffering in silence to increased levels of mental health issues. Additionally, Shields and Stripes encourage help-seeking culture change among the service members, veterans, and the first responder community. Their compassion and determination decrease negative perceptions, minimize bias, and eliminate discrimination against those isolated and in pain, so they don't get left behind.

Shields and Stripes is a 501 (c)3 tax-exempt non-profit organization under the provision of the Internal Revenue Code (EIN: 86-3379162.)

e Good. Do Good. Spread Good helps children and students in the community of people of low social or economic rank to have an opportunity for more education and support with what they need. The non-profit is donating backpacks and school supplies to students in Thailand and supporting the local community in Phoenix, Arizona. Be Good: We believe it is important to be committed to a quality lifestyle that balances spiritual, social, and physical well-being. Do Good: We believe we need to treat others with the highest level of excellence & integrity. Spread Good: We believe that if you successfully implement the "Be Good" and "Do Good" culture, it will result in the "Spread of Good."

Be Good. Do Good. Spread Good foundation is a 501 (c)3 tax-exempt non-profit organization under the provision of the Internal Revenue Code (EIN: 88-1237663.)

If you'd like to take your life to a new level with the support of a community of the most incredible people you'll ever meet, join us at https://www.goallinfest.com.