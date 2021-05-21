Getting kids ready for the summer sleepaway camp experience

May 22 - FREE Open House at Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott

If you'd like to learn more about the summer sleepaway camp experience for your child, Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott will host a fun-filled Open House for families on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the whole family for camp tours, wagon rides, toasting marshmallows, zip line rides, drawings for prizes, delicious refreshments, and more. All your questions about the 2021 Friendly Pines Camp experience will be answered.

This nationally renowned camp is available for boys and girls, ages 6 through 14, and offers a wide range of traditional camp activities: swimming, waterskiing, horseback riding, nature study, outdoor skills, tennis, soccer, fencing, guitar, drama, arts & crafts, pet care, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, and more. There are 1-week, 2-week, 4-week, and 6-week sessions available. A sibling discount is offered.

Camp will be offered from May 29-July 31. This summer, Friendly Pines Camp will celebrate its 80th year. It is located in the beautiful, cool pine forest of the Bradshaw Mountains at 933 E. Friendly Pines Road, Prescott. Advanced registration for the Open House is requested.

To make a reservation for your family, call the camp at (928) 445-2128. For more information - and to read about the camp's Covid-19 safety protocols - visit www.friendlypines.com