Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Get crafty!! Easy and fun fall craft projects for the kids

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:53 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 10:53:38-05

Learn more about Sandy's crafts at www.bowdabra.com/blog

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway