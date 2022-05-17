Watch
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Gasser Dental Implants talks about how they address fear of the dentist

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:57 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 10:57:08-04

((SL Advertiser)) Gasser Dental Implants talks about addressing fear of the dentist. Call 623-972-8217, or go to www.drgasser.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.