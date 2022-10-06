Funerals are not fun, so why have one when you can celebrate life? How to plan an end of life celebration

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Think about all the changes that have happened in day-to-day living since the 1860s. The industrial and technological advances have been enormous. They are so large that they have completely changed how we live our lives. Funeral service, as we know it now, was developed in the 1860s and has, for the most part, stayed the same. I believe this must change. We have seen an increase in cremation services without the option of memorialization. Time and again, I hear the phrase, "I don't need all that." I do not believe that people do not want to memorialize their loved ones. I believe, "I don't want all that" actually means, "I don't want what you are offering." The word "funeral" equates to sadness and, I think, we need to shift

At Camino del Sol, we pride ourselves as being early adopters. We have long led the industry in creating new and forward-thinking options for the families we serve. We have seen our families move from wanting a traditional funeral service to requesting a celebratory party to memorialize their loved one's life. For this reason, we built a Reception Center. It allows our families an option of holding a party instead of, or in addition to, a memorial service. We work with a local caterer to provide food and beverage options. There is even a full sound system with televisions to provide audio/visual capabilities.

Change is inevitable. At Camino del Sol, we understand this and you can trust us to be at the forefront of it!

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center

13738 W. Camino del Sol

Sun City West

(623) 584-6299

CaminodelSol.com