Feeling stressed out? Tips from an expert on taking control of your own stress levels

Posted at 9:05 AM, Aug 29, 2022
The topic of stress is a big one these days - especially when it comes to mental health. Considering how stressful modern life can be, it's important to address this head-on. If you're feeling stressed out, here are some tips for taking control of your own stress levels.

1. Only handle things you can actually do something about.
2. Do things in small chunks.
3. Learn to be comfortable with what you don't know.
4. Prioritize self-care.
5. Get enough sleep.
6. Slow your mind down.
7. Minimize distractions as much as possible.
8. If you're more mindful of your stressors, you can make choices that are productive rather than overwhelming.

Dr. Angela Kenzslowe, PsyD, MBA
Psychologist, Author, Speaker, Business Coach
Learn more at, www.purpleheartBH.com

